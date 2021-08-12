Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 512.50 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58). Approximately 1,242,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average daily volume of 100,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market cap of £639.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 520.45.

