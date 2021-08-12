Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

