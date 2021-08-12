Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,749 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 1,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,871. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

