Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,020 ($26.39). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,006 ($26.21), with a volume of 203,583 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AML shares. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,937.54. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Insiders have purchased 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $74,740,144 in the last quarter.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.