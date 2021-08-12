AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,240 ($107.66) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.65 billion and a PE ratio of 39.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,393.04. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.