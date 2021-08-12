AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.