Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 2,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $184.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.