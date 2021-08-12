Aterian (ATER) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Aterian was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Aterian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

6/15/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,996,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,021. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Get Aterian Inc alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.