Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CL King started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Atotech stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,929. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atotech by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth $3,830,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

