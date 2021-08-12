AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Sells $570,781.35 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.99. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 28.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $605,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.