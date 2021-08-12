ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of ATSAF traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 6,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

