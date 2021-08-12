aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issues Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%.

LIFE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 5,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.99. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

