AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright began coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AudioEye alerts:

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.