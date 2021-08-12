Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Augmedix stock remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

