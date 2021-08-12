Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Augmedix stock remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

