Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 45,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,131. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Ault Global by 47.2% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Ault Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

