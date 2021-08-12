Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 57.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 241,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,268. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

