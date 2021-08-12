Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,653 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 447,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,097. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

