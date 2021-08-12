Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 190 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.80. 8,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

