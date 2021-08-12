Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,272,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.65.

MU traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.