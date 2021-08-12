Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $849,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.36. 974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,250. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $89.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46.

