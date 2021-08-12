Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $984,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.59. The stock had a trading volume of 216,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.39. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $163.57 and a one year high of $271.79.

