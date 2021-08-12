Autonio (NIOX) Price Up 3% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $262,708.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00141192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00152672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,358.89 or 1.00007065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00857452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,698,798 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

