AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea Sells 426 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keri A. Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

