Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.76

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 20456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock valued at $31,673,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

