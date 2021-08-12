Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 21,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.30.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

