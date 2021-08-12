Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AVAH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 16,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,405. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

