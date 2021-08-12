Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $226.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year on year. It expects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $8.65 and $8.95 for the current year, up from the prior estimate of $8.40-$8.80. Avery Dennison anticipates ex-currency sales growth to be approximately 14-16% for 2021. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, focus on growing profitability in base businesses, acquisitions and productivity improvement. Raw material and freight cost inflation might dent the company's margins in the upcoming quarter.”

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $216.22. 3,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $112.21 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.