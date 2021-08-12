Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.85. 11,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 661,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $15,986,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

