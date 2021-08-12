Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.58 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.270 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 357,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

