AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.85 ($29.24).

Shares of AXA stock traded up €0.27 ($0.32) on Wednesday, reaching €24.11 ($28.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.16. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

