AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sells 41,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AXGN opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
