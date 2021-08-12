AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sells 41,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AXGN opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

