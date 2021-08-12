Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $3.87 on Monday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,024. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,429.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,805,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,486,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,394 shares of company stock worth $4,326,913 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,857,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.