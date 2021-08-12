B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,724. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $415,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.