B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

NCMI stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.