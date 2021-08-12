bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Reaches $34.13 on Top Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $614,287.73 and approximately $808,505.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $34.13 or 0.00076109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

