Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $923.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANC. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

