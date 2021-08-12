Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 220.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 1,754,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,314,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.