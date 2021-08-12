Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

BHB stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 22,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,529. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $429.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

