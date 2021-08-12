Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €73.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.39 ($98.11).

HEI stock opened at €74.98 ($88.21) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

