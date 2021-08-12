Barclays Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €27.50 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

