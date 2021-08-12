Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Set at $30.00 by Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a $30.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

