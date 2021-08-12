Barrington Research Trims The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Target Price to $22.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get The Marcus alerts:

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 3,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $480.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Marcus by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Marcus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.