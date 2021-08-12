Barrington Research Weighs in on Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stoneridge in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

SRI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.61 million, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 385,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stoneridge by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

