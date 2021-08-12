Barry E. Greene Acquires 23,640 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

