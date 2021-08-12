Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

OTIS traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 14,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

