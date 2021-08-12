Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $854,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $218,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $47,665,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $173.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

