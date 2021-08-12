Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 74 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.45. 22,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

