Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,657. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.