Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,657. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.