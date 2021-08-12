Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $96.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 1,016 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAMXF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

