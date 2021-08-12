Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

